HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday.
Authorities are searching for Miyonna Marie Wooden, 18, who was last seen at about 6 p.m. Friday near Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway.
She is about 5-foot 5-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair with brown braids.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD’s tip line at 843-915-8477.
