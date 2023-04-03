HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday.

Authorities are searching for Miyonna Marie Wooden, 18, who was last seen at about 6 p.m. Friday near Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway.

She is about 5-foot 5-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair with brown braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD’s tip line at 843-915-8477.