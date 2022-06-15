HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized one kilogram of heroin after a month-long investigation, according to the department.

Gerardo Gonzalez-Sanchez was arrested and charged with trafficking 26 grams or more of illegal drugs, according to police.

Police began the investigation in April in coordination with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Throughout the investigation, police recovered the heroin that was allegedly circulated throughout the area, police said.

Community members can submit drug and vice crime tips to 843-915-8346 or drugtips@horrycounty.org.