HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police special operations teams will be conducting training this week at a location off Highway 17 Business north of Surfside Beach, the department said.

“Community members in the area may see an increased presence of officers and hear intermittent noise from the training scenarios and devices,” the department said.

HCPD did not provide any other details about the training but said there will be no risk to the community.