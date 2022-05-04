HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was last seen in Horry County in February still has not been found, according to Horry County police.
Brittany Leigh Graves, 34, who is known to stay in the Loris area, was last heard from on Feb. 5, police said. She is approximately 5 feet tall and 130 pounds.
Horry County police first posted information on social media about her disappareance in March. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.
