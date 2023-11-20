HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are still asking for tips in a deadly New Year’s Day shooting at a Longs-area bar.

The shooting happened New Year’s Day at the G Spot Bar & Grill along Highway 90 in the Longs area. It resulted in the death of Emanuel Melvin, 22.

Police previously asked the public for tips on the case back in March.

Detectives ask anyone with information about Melvin’s death to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.