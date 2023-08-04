HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are warning residents of a phone scam where someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money.

The department’s Facebook said the scammer or scammers are impersonating members of staff and calling community members demanding payments in relation to ‘urgent legal matters.’

The post said the scammers are demanding payment via gift cards or electronic payments such as Apple Pay, debit card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

Police said no one from the department will ever call and demand payment.

Anyone who gets one of the calls should hang up and report the call to their local police precinct.