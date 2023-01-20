HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police were working Friday evening to catch “nuisance cows” that were roaming near Highway 701 in the Loris area.
The cows were spotted roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road, police said.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as the “livestock can be wily” as sunset approaches.
“Mooo-ve slowly and keep your eyes peeled,” police said.
The Horry County Animal Care Center team members are working with police.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.