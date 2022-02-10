Horry County putting new stormwater equipment to use

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) – Horry County stormwater crews are using new equipment to help clear drainage ditches across the county.

This fiscal year, the county bought five new excavators, an off-road dump truck, a drone and more.

“We can get there quicker and we’re able to do a lot more at one time,” Horry County Stormwater Manager Thom Roth said. “And we’re also able to get into areas we weren’t able to get into.”

The county clears around seven miles of ditches each month, but Roth hopes to see that number increase to between 10 and 11. The county has been making a lot of investments into new stormwater equipment in recent years.

In addition to working on ditches, crews are also busy with work in wetlands.

“We’ve got a lot of projects now where we actually go in, cut up some of the beaver dams and open some of the wetlands,” Roth said. “Not digging the wetlands. Just opening those channels a little bit.”

Roth is hopeful his department will be able to buy more equipment for the next budget year.