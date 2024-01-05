Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the title of Roger Slagle.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry County Republican official weighed in Thursday on this week’s arrest of the South Carolina Republican Party’s political director.

Braylee Estep, 22, and her mother Michele Stalvey Estep, 54, are charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to police records obtained by News13. The two were allegedly involved in a Dec. 23 fight outside their family-owned bar on Dec. 23. Both have been released from jail on bond.

“Whether you’re in an elected position like myself, or you’re appointed or you’re a paid employee, I think you’ve got to be representing the party, and every move that you make is going to be scrutinized and should be scrutinized,” former Horry County GOP Chairman Roger Slagle said.

He said the political director’s position, especially at a state level, is a senior and very important job.

“They should be the main artery of political, helping candidates, vetting candidates, giving platforms to the various candidates, not only on the federal level but on the state and local level,” Slagle said.

Braylee graduated from the University of South Carolina in December 2021 with a political science degree, according to her biography page on the SCGOP’s website. In 2018, she interned with the SCGOP’s Victory Program and has worked on multiple campaigns state-wide. In 2022, she was the regional field director for the Georgia governor’s race.

Slagle said political directors typically require a lot of experience and said the situation involving the Esteps leaves him with many questions.

“What is the state party doing, and are they vetting the people that they’re hiring, because this is a pretty high-level position,” Slagle said. “She’s a political director for the entire state, not just Horry County.”

After multiple requests for comment by News13 following Estep’s arrest, the SCGOP said on Friday that it does not respond in cases where there is pending litigation.

News13 has also reached out to Braylee Estep and her family for comment. Someone who answered the phone on Thursday said to contact their lawyers. An employee at Stalvey’s Watering Hole Bar, where the alleged incident took place, said he would not talk about the situation.