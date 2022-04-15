HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence on some of its highways this weekend, and it’s all because of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Area Coordinated Enforcement Event or ACE.

Officials will be focusing on people driving under the influence, speeding, aggressive driving and distracted driving violations.

The initiative was created to help reduce collisions and fatalities in the state. State officials said Horry County has had 20 fatalities so far this year. That’s one less than last year.

Public safety officials said law enforcement will also be focusing on commercial motor vehicle violations.

“Traffic may be busy this weekend with Easter coming up,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. “There may be some extra traffic at the beach and things like that, so we encourage people to take a little extra time, make sure you’re going to get to your destination safely and we may be out there with our blue lights on, and people need to be aware of that.”

ACE events happen in counties across the state.

How and when they occur is determined by the time and location most traffic incidents occur.

“We just try to hit different counties at different times, when we see that incidents may have risen or fatalities may have increased,” Lee said.

Drivers can expect to see additional enforcement in Horry County through April 16 on Highway 17, Highway 9 and Highway 544.

South Carolina has had 255 traffic fatalities so far this year — that’s 58 less than it had at this time last year.