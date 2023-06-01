The Myrtle Beach coastline, as pictured during the day.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Season started Thursday, and Horry County and some of its cities have an alert system in place available for residents whenever storms may come.

Dana Rush, an emergency management administrative assistant for Myrtle Beach, told News13 that 4,500 people have subscribed to Myrtle Beach alerts since its launch in mid-September.

The cost of the system is about $15,000 annually, Rush said. The first year was covered by a grant from Duke Energy to enhance emergency preparedness and communication in the community.

Rush said after seeing its value to the city’s residents, visitors and business owners, it was renewed for another year.

Those who sign up for Myrtle Beach alerts will receive messages which include:

Hurricane and tropical weather related alerts

Severe weather alerts

Road closures related to events held within the city

Myrtle Beach Marathon, CCMF, World’s Strongest Man, many 5k races, parades and various community events

Boil water notices or disruption notices from the city’s Public Works Department

To sign up for Myrtle Beach alerts, click here.

To sign up for North Myrtle Beach alerts, click here.

To sign up for Code Red alerts in Horry County, click here.