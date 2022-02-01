Horry County review permit application for FedEx facility in Fantasy Harbor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A permit application for a FedEx distribution facility in the Fantasy Harbor area is currently being reviewed by Horry County government officials, according to county land records.

A commercial permit application for an approximately 250,000-square-foot facility was filed last month. That followed a stormwater permit application for part of the property that was filed in December on behalf of Beach Ford RV.

In July, the Horry County Planning Commission approved the expansion of a distribution district at the site, which is located near the interchange of Highway 501 and George Bishop Parkway. The property was formerly home to the Freestyle Music Park, which closed in 2009 after opening in 2008 under the name Hard Rock Park.

Efforts to redevelop the property have been going on for several years. In October 2019, the property’s owners asked county officials to rezone the land so that it could be used for warehousing and a distribution district. Previously, zoning rules only allowed it to be used as an amusement park.

“There’s interest in that area from a redevelopment standpoint, and this is sort of the first step in getting there,” Sean Hoelscher of DDC Engineers said at the time.

Information about the current timeline for the project has not been disclosed.