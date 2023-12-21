HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County RIDE IV Sales Tax Commission met Thursday to discuss future public information meetings.

The meetings would allow residents to learn more about various transportation related improvement projects that the commission is looking to tackle.

The commission discussed holding six to eight informal public meeting across the county and graphics would be displayed for residents to learn more.

The commission was designed to create a list of various improvement projects. A 25-year-old transportation tax could be implemented to fund various regional projects like another Conway River Crossing.

The commission said it wants to hear from residents on what they think should be added or removed to the list of potential improvement projects.

Some of the proposed meeting locations include Carolina Forest and South Strand Recreational Centers and the Academy for Technology and Academics.

RIDE IV Sales Tax Commission vice chairman, Wiliam Gold Finch, said he would rather it be an informal type of meeting so residents can get the most out of it.

“We take that feedback,” Goldfinch said. “And we bring it back and we massage it, and we make it work for the citizens of Horry County so that going forward we’ve got something that I think people will really appreciate and something that we can move forward on.”