Horry County Rising pushes for stricter wetland protections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Flood advocacy group Horry County Rising is pushing county leaders to put in stronger protections for wetlands.

Horry County Rising’s president and founder April O’Leary said after successfully pushing for stronger building regulations, it’s time her group focuses on this new initiative.

“Our natural flood storage here in Horry County are wetlands,” O’Leary said. “And we’re really excited to be able to kind of show the economic value of those wetlands. So by protecting them, we can reduce storm damages.”

She said if protecting wetlands isn’t addressed, it could have serious consequences.

“We’re going to see stormwater damages increase,” O’Leary said. “We’re going to see higher costs for flood insurance premiums. We’re also going to see additional taxes because it’s going to require our stormwater department to have to engineer to have to reduce flood risks. And so we’ll see more engineered projects to manage flooding and stormwater. So the more we delay, the more we pay.”

Horry County Rising worked with an organization called AGU for two years to complete extensive research, which the new recommendations are based on.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve lost 20% of our wetlands,” O’Leary said. “That’s very concerning. That’s happening at a pretty alarming rapid rate.”

In addition to that, she said there’s been a 62% increase in impervious surface. O’Leary wants protections that go further than existing state and federal ones. She wants them to limit filling wetlands and address buffers around wetlands.

Horry County Rising is giving away an oak tree for every email residents sent to county council. You can read more about the group’s recommendations on its website.