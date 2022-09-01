HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) —The Horry County Sherriff’s Office has ran background checks on people who own child-oriented businesses.

This is following a state law that passed in May. The law prohibits convicted sex offenders from owning or working at child-oriented businesses.

In September, a local business owner and parent spoke to Horry County Council, asking it to come up with an ordinance that would stop child offenders from owning or working at child-focused businesses.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office there were no restrictions on what kind of businesses sex offenders could own.

The parent and business owner Adam Wiseman proposed this idea after a local sex offender wanted to park his ice cream truck in Wisemans lot and sell ice cream to children.

Some other local parents shared the same concerns.

“I’m amazed that the laws like this weren’t already in place because if I’m taking my daughter somewhere I want to know that everything was safe and that I don’t need to worry, “ Alan Beckman said.

Angie Jones from the Horry County Treasurer and Business License Department said she was shocked there was no ordinance already in place, but immediately wanted to work with the county to come up with a plan that would protect children.

“The number one priority is keeping our children safe, and who would have ever thought somebody that was on the State’s Offender Registry would go apply for a business license for a ice cream truck within the last spring? Who does that?” Jones said.

Jones said there were not plans in place because this has never been a concern in the county until now.

“We came up with a plan on how we’re going to handle this and as a county we were always going to address this, we just needed to wait on the state,” Jones said.

The hospitality fee and business license department found 200 child-oriented businesses in the county; the Horry County Sheriff’s Office ran each name through the sex offender registry, making sure there were no sex offenders operating child-focused businesses.

The department will also mail letters to those businesses telling them about the new law and reminding them to do thorough background checks on employees and the penalties they could face for not complying.