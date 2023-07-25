HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Thursday in Horry County, officials said.

Horry County Mosquito Control will be spraying in the following areas one hour before sunset and one hour after sunset as weather permits. In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will take place on Friday and Monday.

TUESDAY

BLOCK 1

Juniper Bay Road

Beverly Road

Highway 378

Pauley Swamp Road

BLOCK 2

Highway 548

Highway 378

Johnson Shortcut Road

THURSDAY

BLOCK 1

Roberts Road

Highway 984

Salem Road

William Nobles Road

BLOCK 2

Sugar Cane Road

Nichols Highway

Rogers Road

Double R Circle

The EPA approves the chemicals used for mosquito control spraying, and they pose only a minimal risk to people or animals, the county said.

People with asthma or other respiratory illness may wish to stay indoors and close windows and doors during spraying. In addition, homegrown fruits and vegetables should be washed, scrubbed, and/or peeled before eating.

Officials have a plan to keep the local honeybee population safe. Beekeepers are urged to contact Horry County Stormwater to identify the location of their colonies. You can submit the location of your hive(s) online here.

In addition, anyone who needs to request spraying in the unincorporated areas of Horry County (outside city limits) can contact the Horry County Road & Drainage Hotline at 843-381-8000 or use the online form found here.