Horry County school board adds nearly $600,000 to budget for athletic improvements

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Board of Education during a special meeting Wednesday night approved a request to increase its budget for improvements at several athletic facilities by nearly $600,000 to nearly $8.2 million.

The board approved the list of 2021-24 building program projects on Nov. 15. Before that, the facilities committee approved Phase 3 tennis and track funds last May, and in June, the committee and the board of education approved funding the building program that included adding artificial turf fields at all schools and new grandstands at Socastee High School.

In November, the board approved the list of 2021-24 building program projects, which included adding artificial turf fields at eight high school stadiums and other associated work. Then, in December, the board approved Contract Construction to handle the project.

Joe Burch, the district’s planning coordinator, said those working on the project believed significantly more Geotechnical investigations are needed because of issues experienced at previous sites.

“Last year, due to several issues we had with unsuitable soils at several sites, we did feel it was important to do additional Geotech investigations to make sure we were covered for unsuitable soils,” Burch said.