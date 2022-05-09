HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board of Education approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the reauthorization of a penny sales tax at a special-called meeting Monday night.

First introduced in 2008, the sales tax must be renewed every 15 years during a general election, according to the district.

Ken Richardson, HCS Board of Education chairman said the tax has helped the district since it was first introduced.

“I would like to say that this has been a great thing over the last 13 years, and I’m proud to say that in 2008 when MOA was signed for Horry Georgetown Technical College,” Richardson said. “I signed it because I was the chairman of the board there and I’m looking forward to signing this one as the board of education here.”

The school board voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

A $2,000 increase to salaries for teachers and nurses next year was also mentioned during a budget presentation Monday night.