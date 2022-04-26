HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board of Education discussed reauthorizing a penny sales tax at its meeting Monday night.

The tax was first introduced in 2008 and must be reauthorized every 15 years during a general election, according to the district.

The tax is used for building schools, buying modular classrooms and student devices, and other capital expenses, the district said. The money is not used for day-to-day operations.

District 7 board member Janet Graham said losing the tax would affect everyone, not just homeowners.

“If the penny tax doesn’t pass, then we may see that tax go up significantly on the cars and boats and other things that we’re paying taxes on, as well as homes,” Graham said. “So, some people say ‘well, it doesn’t affect me because I don’t have a home.’ Well, it is going to affect us.”

Board members did not take any action on the tax Monday night but it will be voted on during a later meeting.