HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The approval for installation of an Acoustic Threat Detection Program in Horry County Schools was passed in Monday’s school board meeting.

The program was approved in May and was scheduled to be installed at schools before the first day of school on Aug. 21.

According to Monday’s meeting agenda, “it was discovered that some modifications would need to be made to enhance the efficiency of the Acoustic Detection system, most notably, relocating some of the system components. The net effect of these location changes requires some of the components to be placed atop four of our campus buildings.”

A spokesperson for Myrtle Beach police, who made the request, told News13 that “last I was advised, we were just waiting on a few more details to be ironed out. The installation process is in the process at the moment.”

MBPD told News13 in August that the system was waiting on final approvals before installation.