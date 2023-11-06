HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board in Monday’s meeting approved additional funding for safety and security initiatives as well as for the demolition of the old Socastee Elementary School.
$15 million will be funded for safety and security initiatives, while $1.1 million will be used toward a demolition project of the old Socastee Elementary School, which was initially passed in September.
A spokesperson for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, said the items were passed unanimously.
“Those two items required a little bit more discussion, which we had today,” she said. “Everybody felt comfortable enough in voting unanimously to approve both of those items.”
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.