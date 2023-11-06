HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board in Monday’s meeting approved additional funding for safety and security initiatives as well as for the demolition of the old Socastee Elementary School.

$15 million will be funded for safety and security initiatives, while $1.1 million will be used toward a demolition project of the old Socastee Elementary School, which was initially passed in September.

A spokesperson for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, said the items were passed unanimously.

“Those two items required a little bit more discussion, which we had today,” she said. “Everybody felt comfortable enough in voting unanimously to approve both of those items.”