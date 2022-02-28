MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Masks on buses and school COVID-19 operations were among several topics discussed at Monday night’s Horry County Schools Board of Education meeting.

It was just last week that officials announced several changes affecting school operations.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, schools and child care centers can now suspend test-to-stay policies once they have two consecutive weeks in which fewer than 10% of students and staff test positive. Once that happens, contact tracing, testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms will no longer be required.

Horry County Schools announced last week that it will discontinue all COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantining and its test-to-stay program. Now, the parents of a student who receives a positive COVID-19 test result should submit the test result to the school so that the student’s attendance will be coded correctly. Because of the new DHEC guidelines, parents no longer need to submit negative COVID-19 test results to their child’s school.

The administration said that if cases increase again, contract tracing, quarantines and the test-to-stay program could be reinstated for individual schools.

Horry County Schools reported 29 positive COVID cases on Monday on the district’s dashboard.

“That’s wonderful news, and hopefully this will recede into a memory sometime in the near future,” Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said.

Students who test positive for COVID must quarantine for five days, but they can return on Day 6 if they’re symptom-free. They would still have to wear a mask.

“If you will recall back in January, there was discussion nationally, on the state level, too, that hopefully, COVIDE levels would peak in the middle of February, and I don’t think anyone has said that it’s disappeared,” Maxey said. “But in the present state that we’re in, we’re certainly receding.”

The administration also mentioned how the virtual program was diminished but said officialsare looking to the future with in-person registration of students for next school year.

New child development, kindergarten, and first-grade student registration is April 1. InfoSnap will open on April 4. Students need proof of residency, a birth certificate and immunization records.

For new students in grades 2 through 12 and returning students, registration and InfoSnap will open on May 2.

More information can be found on the Horry County Schools website.