HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County school bus crashed Wednesday afternoon, an HCS spokesperson told News13.
The crash happened on Highway 501 and Racepath Avenue, the spokesperson said.
According to school officials, there were six students on the bus and no injuries were reported.
