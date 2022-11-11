HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district.

A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the district. All students are safe.

The district said students on routes 45 and 56 will be arriving home late.

The incident will remain under investigation and the district said any students found responsible for the incident will be held accountable.

No other details were immediately available.