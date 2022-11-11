CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a dozen veterans were honored for their service during a Veterans Day ceremony and lunch at one Horry County school.

Friday’s event at the Academy for Technology & Academics drew veterans from several military branches to the Conway-area school. A local honor guard presented colors, as students gathered around the group of veteran visitors for a short ceremony.

Jiff Pino, a security guard at the Academy for Technology & Academics, helped organize Friday’s event.

“I believe the students of today need to know what the veterans have done, and how our freedoms today are based on what our veterans did in all [of] the previous wars we had,” Pino said.

Following the brief Veterans Day ceremony, hostess, student government and culinary students treated their special guests to a lunch. Students socialized with tables of veterans and local community members.

Pino hopes Friday’s event helped students understand the sacrifice and selflessness of our nation’s military members.