HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– Five finalists have been named in the Horry County Schools’ Support Staff of the Year recognition program.

The program celebrates the contributions of the support staff.

According to a news release from the school district, school-level and departmental winners were nominated by their peers and were eligible to be considered as one of five finalists.

The winner will be announced later this spring.

HCS Support Staff of the Year Finalists are:

Angie Crosby – St. James Middle School (Custodial Supervisor)

Jenny Pena – St. James Intermediate School (Bookkeeper III)

Mindy Poehmel – Waccamaw Elementary School (ISS Paraprofessional)

Patsy Baker – South Conway Elementary School (Special Education Paraprofessional)

Blenda Jenkins – Aynor High School (Guidance Secretary)