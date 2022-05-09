HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools announced Monday that it has named four new principals for the 2022-2023 school year.

Brandice Gore was named the principal of Black Water Middle School. She’s currently the assistant principal.

Shauna Schubiger was named the principal of Socastee Elementary School. She is currently the assistant principal.

Nick Harris was named the principal of Green Sea Floyds Middle School. He’s currently the assistant principal.

Ryan Poston was named principal of St. James High School. He’s currently the principal at York Comprehensive High School in York School District 1.

All four principals will begin their new rules on July 1.