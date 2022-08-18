HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools bus was rear-ended in a crash Thursday along Highway 501, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

No injuries were reported, according to Bourcier.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the intersection of Highway 501 and Claridy Road, which is in front of Waccamaw Elementary School. A van was also involved in the crash, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.