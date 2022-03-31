HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has canceled after-school activities Thursday due to weather.

The district said the cancellation is due to a tornado watch that was issued for Horry County until 8 p.m.

Florence County School District Five has also canceled all after-school athletic activities.

Florence County School District Three has canceled all bus-run after-school programs and extracurricular activities, stating that high winds can make it more dangerous for buses to operate. Activities that use parents to pick up students, instead of relying on busing, will still occur.

All other counties in the News13 viewing area are also under a tornado watch until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.