Horry County Schools considers cutting K-12 virtual program because of high failure rates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools administrators are recommending that the district’s K-12 virtual program be dissolved starting in 2022-23 because of students’ high failure rates.

The 2020-21 numbers for the county’s high schools show that 48.1% of students failed one or more of their virtual classes. That compares with a 24% failure rate for students in brick-and-mortar classrooms.

In the county’s middle schools for 2020-21, statistics provided by the district showed the percent of core classes failed was 14.6% in the virtual program and 5.7% for brick-and-mortar students. For 2021-22, the percent of core classes failed was 25.7% for the virtual program and 8.6% for brick-and-mortar.

Statistics for the district’s elementary schools in 2021-222 showed that the percent of students in the virtual program with one or more failing quarter grades in English Language Arts or mathematics was 16.8%.

In January, the district said the virtual program had 2,127 students; 1,622 students were enrolled in the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. Rick Maxey, the district’s superintendent, said the virtual program is not serving the needs of students. He also said teachers are not to blame.

The other option considered included establishing the K-12 virtual program as another HCS program school with parameters and criteria for admission, as opposed to a temporary program created during the initial stages of the pandemic, the district said.

In addition, the district said there are free online school options in the state. Board members will discuss the virtual program at a workshop meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.