HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board of Education Monday night discussed the possibility of buying or leasing portable classrooms for use throughout the county.

Vice-Chairman Neil James said several schools, including Carolina Forest High School and River Oaks Elementary, are more than 120% over their functional capacity. As a result, he said action needs to be taken to increase space for students.

One possibility being discussed is the purchase of several portable classrooms, something that James said he strongly supports.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we need to do something at these schools,” James said. “I think the classrooms — additional classrooms — are needed, justified to be put in place. So as we discuss it and think about it at our next meeting I would encourage everyone to really review the information. I think you’ll reach the same conclusion that I did.”

Officials said it would cost $6.7 million to implement the classrooms if approved. The school board plans to vote on the issue on March 28.