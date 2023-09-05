HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is a couple weeks into the new school year now, which can always bring new stressors.

For the past three months of the summer, most students’ agendas have been filled with nothing but sun, sand and relaxation — but now the work comes back.

Adding in homework, tests and after-school activities like clubs and sports can be a lot on students.

Not to mention that many students are making jumps between schools, which comes with new surroundings, new teachers and new friends.

Medical professionals said as a parent, it’s all about staying in touch with your children.

“Sometimes, they’re complaining of a headache or a stomach ache,” said Lucretia Carter, the pediatric medical director at Tidelands Health. “Maybe they don’t feel like eating or playing as much as usual, but you realize you didn’t see those things maybe over the summer or when they’re in a more relaxed situation. I’m really finding out if there’s something more going on.”

Horry County Schools is doing their part to help, keeping schools staffed with counselors.

At the high school level, there are about 60. Middle schools have about 55 and elementary schools have about 45.

In addition to counselors, the district also partners with “Care Solace” to offer additional services and a clinical program called “Rehabilitative Behavioral Health Services” to provide more intensive care to those who need it.

Carter said there are some things students can do to help relieve the stresses school brings.

“The more you can stick to a regular daily routine, that can certainly help reduce some of those stressors,” Carter said. “Secondly, regular exercise and a good diet. All of those things help optimize how we feel so that we can perform better.”

Carter advises parents to have an open line of communication between them and their child, and don’t be afraid to ask a pediatrician for help.

Horry County Schools also has the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number — 988, printed on all middle school and high school student ID cards.