HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Security upgrades and enhancements is a top priority for Horry County Schools.

Officials couldn’t go into full detail about certain security measures, but they did say they will be upgrading security features and infrastructure over the next several years.

“Over the years, some of the events that happened with frightening frequency didn’t occur back in those days,” said David Beaty, coordinator of the school safety and security department for HCS. “And when you talk about something like that happening on our school grounds, I mean, you’re talking about it involving our most precious resource, and that’s our children.”

Beaty said they’ve recently made some security upgrades and enhancements at the schools after Horry County Board of Education allocated $15.1 million in the 2021-2024 facilities plan to address security measures.

It also approved the 2024-2029 Capital Improvement plan which includes an additional $4 million to enhance security measures over the next five years.

“Some of the enhancements are going to be readily apparent to the general public, such as labeling or signage on the campuses and some not so much, such as the increased requirements for training and drills that we have implemented for this current school year,” Beaty said.

Officials also added film to the class windows and other security features that they aren’t able to discuss per state law.

Horry County Schools also have visitor management protocols, metal detectors, school resource officers and educational resources for students and staff.

Janice Christy is the principal of Myrtle Beach Middle School, one of the many South Carolina schools that fell victim to swatting calls last school year.

“We practice, we run drills regularly. But the other thing we do is we talk about mental preparedness, not just in school, but if you’re sitting in church and something happens, what would you do if you were in church?” Christy said.

“What have you learned here that you can apply to church or you can apply to the mall, or you can apply to the grocery store or the skatepark, wherever you might be?”

Officials said all of the enhancements they have planned are projected to take several years to accomplish, but it is their top priority.