CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has named five finalists for the district’s Support Staff of the Year award.

The “program celebrates the contributions of exemplary employees” and is similar to the district’s Teacher of the Year program. School-level and departmental winners were nominated by their peers and were each eligible to be considered as one of five finalists.

The five finalists are:

McKinley O’Neal – Aynor High (cafeteria worker)

Myra Gore – Homewood Elementary (special education paraprofessional)

Bridget Bailey – Myrtle Beach Middle (special education paraprofessional)

Jeremy Howard – Myrtle Beach Primary (in-school suspension aide)

Tory Gibson – North Myrtle Beach High (cafeteria manager

A complete list of the nominees is on the Horry County Schools website. The district plans to announce the winner later this spring.