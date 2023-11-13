HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School board in Monday’s meeting discussed how to spend money from the general fund.

Funding for the rest of the year is $1.3 million, according to an HCS spokesperson. The full school year budget will be $2.6 million.

The board voted to approve consideration of additional funding of more than $400,000 to implement new science standards. Consideration of additional funding was also approved for K-5 reading/math learning loss interventionists.

Also passed was consideration of approval of purchasing iPads for K-2. The cost will be about $6 million and the warranty goes up to four years.