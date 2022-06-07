HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board of Education Monday night approved a more than $890 million budget without any tax increases.

With the budget, all regular district employees — teachers included — will receive a 2% raise, according to the district. Teachers, speech therapists, occupational and physical therapists, orientation and mobility instructors, audiologists, psychologists and school nurses will all receive a $2,000 salary increase.

Bus drivers will receive a state-mandated 8% salary increase.

The budget will also provide an 18.1% increase in employer group health insurance, a 1.25% increase in employer retirement rate and an outside firm or consultant to review the district’s safety and security procedures, which will make recommendations to the board, according to the district.

The general fund portion totals $522.4 million and covers general operating costs of the district, including salaries, utilities, maintenance and instructional costs.

More than 86% of the budget goes to employee compensation and approximately 13% goes toward supplies, materials, utilities, technology and other operational expenditures, according to the district.

The budget also will add several positions and make other changes, including adding five additional counselors, adding nine technology positions and additional funding for performance and security, six part-time and two full-time custodians, increasing custodial days from 190 to 220, adding five more nursing positions and coaching supplement increases.