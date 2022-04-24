CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools recently announced five finalists for the district’s Rookie Teacher of the Year award.

They include Charmaine Branch from Loris Middle School, Kaycelyn Laymon from Myrtle Beach Middle School, Alexis Del Castillo from Ocean Bay Middle School, Erin Turman from St. James High School and Raegan Dore from St. James Intermediate School.

Photo courtesy Horry County Schools

“The Rookie Teacher of the Year program is designed to recognize and celebrate teachers within the first three years of their careers and improve teacher retention by celebrating success early in their careers,” the district said in a news release.

The finalists were selected from individual school nominees chosen for the award by their school principals “for their professionalism in providing quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students,” the district said.

The district will recognize the award recipient later this spring.