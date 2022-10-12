HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County School Board is in the beginning stages of updating the schools’ standards for learning materials.

School leaders want to change the way schools get materials and also want to be more involved in the process. The board has recommended that a full-time virtual program not be created.

“We learned that face-to-face instruction is very important and that students achieved more learning from being face-to-face with a teacher,” said Lisa Bourcier, the spokesperson for the school district. “The board asked that we halt the program for this current school year and come back with a viable option within a year for the future of what a K-12 full-time virtual program would be.”

Bourcier said the goal is to get aligned with the state’s standard for education.

“We really are trying to align our standards with the SCDOE and their model policy. It really hasn’t been looked at for several years so we wanted to really take another look at it and really increase the number of stakeholder input within the selection of the material at our school libraries as well as the process and the reconsideration process.”

​The next discussion on this topic will be on Oct. 24.