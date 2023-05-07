HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 Horry County Schools students showcased their fine arts talents Sunday night on the Carolina Opry stage for Chicora Rotary’s 11th annual “Waves of the Future” event.

The students performing Sunday night range from Pre-K through 12th grade.

The students are coming together on the stage to do what they love as a community; cheer each other on.

“I just enjoy dancing because it makes feel . . . like I can fly,” said James Allen Jr., a 6th grader at Black Water Middle School. “It just makes me feel so weightless.”

Allen Jr., like many of his fellow student performers, put a lot of work into preparing for the show.

“They’ve been practicing since before Christmas. They submit an audition. The Chicora Rotary club sponsors this event and hire musicians from outside of the state to judge all of the auditions,” said Scott Scrivner, a fine arts learning specialist for HCS.

30 total groups auditioned for the show, and 18 were chosen to represent the school district.

“Waves of the Future” has showcased more than 5,000 students since its inception in 2013 and has raised over $90,000 for Horry County Schools’ fine arts programs.

“We wanted something that was big, that was visible, something that would support the local community and something that would also reflect positively on the rotary,” said Richard Scott, general manager of the Carolina Opry and former president of Chicora Rotary Club.

All the proceeds made from ticket sales go right back into the district’s fine arts education.

“What goes through my head when I’m dancing is ‘yeah get it, get it!” Allen Jr. said.

Last year’s event donated $21,000 for HCS’ fine arts program, but they hope to beat that number this year.

Anyone who would like to donate can email waves@cgp.net or call 843-913-4000.

For more information about the event, click here.