HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A custodial supervisor at St. James Middle School has been named the winner of Horry County Schools 2024 Support Staff of the Year award.

Angie Crosby was among five finalists for the annual award. The other finalists were Jenny Pena, Bookkeeper III, St. James Intermediate School; Mindy Poehmel, ISS Paraprofessional, Waccamaw Elementary School; Patsy Baker, Special Education Paraprofessional, South Conway Elementary School; and Blenda Jenkins, Guidance Secretary, Aynor High School.

Horry County Schools celebrates the efforts of support staff members through its annual recognition program, which is similar to the district’s teacher of the year program.

School and departmental winners were nominated by their peers, the district said.