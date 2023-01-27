HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records.

Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000.

News13 has reached out to Surfside Beach police, but the circumstances surrounding her arrest were not immediately available.

Bone has worked for Horry County Schools since October 2018 and served as an alternate education teacher at the SOAR academy, according to a spokesperson for the district. She was placed on administrative leave with pay on Friday. The SOAR academy has a Conway address.

No additional information was immediately available.

