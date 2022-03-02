HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is planning to add modular classrooms at five of the district’s 56 schools.

HCS said it needs 36 modular classrooms to accommodate a growing number of students for the 2022-23 school year. The district is already using 88 modular classrooms, including more than 50 at schools in the Carolina Forest area.

The district can either lease the units for five years at roughly $4.5 million or buy the units outright for an estimated $6.6 million.

District spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said there are upsides to ownership.

“There is a lot of infrastructure that goes into them, but they are movable,” Bourcier said. “So if we use a modular classroom at a school for a couple of years, we do have the option to move it to another location if needed. So there are some benefits to actually owning the classrooms.”

Horry County Schools is budgeting for an increase of roughly 600 students. Bourcier said plans for growth have to go beyond next school year as well.

“We don’t see the growth stopping any time soon, so it’s something we certainly have to accommodate,” she said.

Myrtle Beach High School, Carolina Forest High School, Carolina Forest Elementary, Waccamaw Elementary and River Oaks Elementary are all slated to get modular classrooms in the fall. Some are already in use at some of those schools.

April Rich, a mother of two students at River Oaks, said she does not like the modular classrooms.

“I think that the kids deserve to be in classrooms where they can go to their specials and interact with the other students and not be in the pods,” Rich said.

Rich said the modular classrooms accommodate more students, but other sections of the school are left behind.

“The pods also don’t change the fact that the cafeteria is only one size…the gym is only one size,” Rich said.

Rich said the mobile classrooms are a temporary fix while the student population keeps growing and that the district should be planning more long-term solutions.

“They need to do something about the size of this school,” Rich said. “There’s houses going up all the time, and there’s more and more people moving here.”

Twenty-three of the 56 schools in the district are listed as “Category 1,” meaning student capacity is 95% or higher. Intra-district transfers are not allowed into schools on that list.

HCS said the biggest growth is in Carolina Forest with North Myrtle Beach and Conway area schools not far behind. New schools are costly but the district said they may be needed in Carolina Forest, where the district has already purchased land for the possibility of two new schools.

The Board of Education is expected to decide whether to lease or buy the 36 modular classrooms at its next meeting on March 14.