HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will end contact tracing, quarantines, and the test-to-stay program in line with guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Beginning Thursday, only students who receive a positive test must isolate for at least five days, according to the district. Students can return on day six if there are no symptoms and they wear a mask for days six through 10.

Parents of students who test positive should submit results to the district so attendance can be coded correctly, according to the district. Negative results do not need to be submitted.

The guidelines will remain in place unless the school has 10% or more of students or staff absent due to a positive COVID-19 test of having symptoms, according to the district. If that threshold is met, contact tracing, quarantining and test-to-stay will be re-activated.