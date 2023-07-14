HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students in Horry County Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-24 school year as part of the Community Eligibility Provision program.

The program allows breakfast and lunch to be offered to all enrolled students in qualifying schools and districts at no cost. The schools and districts that qualify are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students that are eligible for free meals based on their participation in other state assistance programs.

“This year, CEP in South Carolina has expanded to include students who receive Medicaid benefits, enabling all HCS schools to qualify for the 2023-2024 school year,” Horry County Schools said in a news release. “Participation in this program also eliminates the requirement for parents/guardians to fill out Free and Reduced Meal applications.”

Students will still have the option to pay for additional meals, food and snack items, and beverages at à la carte prices. The à la carte items can be paid for in cash or by prepayment on the student’s cafeteria account. Charging for à la carte sales is not allowed.

Prepayments can be made by cash or check at your child’s school cafeteria or with a debit card by setting up an account at myschoolbucks.com, the district said. Any charges remaining on a student’s cafeteria account from a prior school year are still the parent’s responsibility. If needed, payment arrangements for larger balances can be made by contacting the school cafeteria manager.