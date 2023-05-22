HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — With another round of graduations among us, some parents face tough decisions when it comes to deciding which school their kid will go to next.

News13’s Claire Purnell spoke with a mother of two Horry County Schools students who is concerned about what next school year will look like in terms of overcrowding.

Kristie McCarthy said she is not the only parent feeling this way, especially when it comes to deciding where their kid will go to high school.

McCarthy has two kids at Ocean Bay Middle School, including one who will graduate in the next couple weeks. The 8th-grader plans to go to Carolina Forest High School, but knowing the school is already at 120% capacity, they are starting to weigh their options.

“It’s 2700-ish at Carolina Forest High School and if there’s only so many kids on the football team or basketball team, what are the kids going to do?” McCarthy said.

Earlier this month, the HCS board settled on its 2024-2029 capital improvement plan in which the district plans to spend nearly $300 million to accommodate some of that growth.

“We’re looking at the next five years with our plan for just new schools, additions, renovations — it’s like 276 million. One high school would eat the majority of that. It’s a lot for that,” said Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. “But we know that there are high school needs; Myrtle Beach, St. James, so we have other areas, not just the Carolina Forest areas that are feeling those growing pains as well.”

Part of the 5-year capital improvement plan is building two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area and renovating three high schools and one elementary school, among other projects.

Bourcier said funding is not the issue thanks to the 1% penny sales tax that was recently renewed for another 15 years.

However, a major concern is finding staffing for the additional schools.

“So, you have to find teachers that are already tough to find to employ to fill in these schools,” Bourcier said.

It’s not just teachers, either. Bourcier said it can be difficult to staff enough custodians, bus drivers, etc. McCarthy said her children deal with these issues on a weekly basis.

“One thing that impacts my kids right now is oftentimes their bus is too full and they have to wait at the school,” McCarthy said. “And then next bus does a route and comes back and gets them so they don’t come home sometimes until half an hour after they should come home.”

Below is a list of some of the improvement projects in the 5-year capital improvement plan and the annual funding allocations that were approved May 1:

2 new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area: $128 million

Replacement school for St. James Elementary: $66 million

Renovations to Aynor High School: $14 million

Renovations to Carolina Forest High School: $33 million

Renovations to Daisy Elementary School: $15 million

Renovations to Myrtle Beach High School: $24 million

Tennis court replacements: $5 million

Annual funding allocations approved:

Emergency maintenance repair: $9 million ($1.8 million annually)

Miscellaneous equipment: $11 million ($2.2 million annually)

Security upgrades: $20.25 million ($4.05 million annually)

Technology: $79.75 million ($15.95 million annually)