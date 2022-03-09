HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grant money from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety would help bring a violent crime prosecution team to the Fifteenth Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

If awarded, the grant would bring on three new positions to help with the workload the current violent crime prosecutors face.

“One or two people can make a big difference,” Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

The solicitor’s office currently has two violent crime prosecutors. They handle gang related crimes, which take much longer to prosecute.

“It is a much tougher case,” Richardson said. “And you have to really piecemeal bits and pieces in to be able to put that before the jury.”

There are currently 94 pending murder warrants in the office. According to Richardson, most of them can be passed around to other prosecutors.

“But a violent crime prosecutor is one that gets these gang related cases, these very, very difficult cases that need a lot of work,” he said.

That’s where the grant comes in. If awarded, $282,298 would go towards an additional violent crime prosecutor, investigator and administrative assistant.

“If we can double her output with a grant, then we’re going to be much better off as a community,” Richardson said.

Even though crime was down in 2021, Richardson said the office is still trying to handle cases from 2020.

“It takes somewhere between two and two-and-a-half years for us to be able to get this case up to trial,” he said. “So sort of the wave effect. The wave has passed, but the current underneath is what we deal with for a long time.”

If approved, the grant would fund the positions until 2026. After that, a different funding source would be needed.

The grant was approved in Tuesday’s public safety meeting and will now heading to Horry County Council.