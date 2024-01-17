HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County residents will have several chances through February to weigh in on how the county might spend nearly a billion dollars worth of transportation dollars over the next few years.

The RIDE IV Sales Tax Commission on Wednesday announced eight public meetings between Jan. 23 and Feb. 15 to accept written comments on its list of proposed funding priorities. They all take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They’ll take place at the following locations:

Jan. 23, Conway Planning and Construction Services Building, 196 Laurel St.

Jan. 24, North Myrtle Beach City Hall atrium, 1018 2nd Ave. S.

Feb. 1, Academy for Technology & Academics, 5639 Highway 701

Feb. 5, South Strand Recreation Center, multipurpose room, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

Feb. 7, James R. Frazier Community Center multipurpose room, 1370 Bucksport Road, Bucksport

Feb. 12, Myrtle Beach train depot, 851 Broadway St.

Feb. 15, Carolina Forest Recreation Center multipurpose room, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.

The 18-member advisory committee finalized its recommendations in April, totaling $887 million worth of investments through 2030. It would be paid for through a one-cent sales tax that will appear on November’s ballot.

Here’s how a county RIDE IV committee suggested the money should be used:

Pave 100 Miles of Dirt Roads $100M Resurface 100 Miles of Existing Roadway $35M Lake Busbee Bypass: New bridge and bypass across river between U.S. 701 and S.C. 544 (immediately south of Conway and Lake Busbee). Environmental studies and mitigation. $60M S.C. 90 widening: to four lanes with turn lanes at intersections (between U.S. 501 Business and International Drive) $205M U.S. Hwy. 17 in Windy Hill: Widening the road to accommodate dual left turn at intersections (46th Ave. S. to Ocean Creek) $21M U.S. 501 at S.C. 319: Build acceleration lane $15M U.S. 17 Bypass/Grissom Parkway interchange improvements: build cloverleaf ramp (from Grissom Parkway SB to U.S. 17 Bypass NB) $46M River Oaks Drive widening to four lanes with turn lanes at intersections and a multipurpose path (entire length) $142M S.C. 90 widening: to four lanes with turn lanes at intersections (between Robert Edge Parkway and U.S. 17 intersection; includes S.C. 90/U.S. 17/ S.C. 9 interchange improvements) $115M Big Block Road widening: Widen to five lanes (S.C. Hwy. 544 to S.C. Hwy. 707) $38M 38th Ave. N. widening between Robert Grissom Parkway and Kings Highway; include multimodal facilities $20M Seaboard Street: between U.S. 501 and Mr. Joe White Avenue. Include multimodal facilities between the intersections of Mr. Joe White Avenue to Oak Forest Ln. $30M SELL (Southern Evacuation Lifeline) – environmental mitigation $60M

Source: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce