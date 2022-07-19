HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied bond Tuesday afternoon for a Conway man accused of serial sexual assault in cold cases.

Randy Earl Barnhill, 56, is accused of multiple sexual assault crimes between 2000 and 2006, according to police. His charges include first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault of a high and aggravated nature, first- and second-degree burglary and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

He has previously been convicted of indecent exposure in 1993 and 1995, according to information from police. He was added to the sex offender registry in 2010.

The early 2000s cases included Barnhill allegedly entering a woman’s home while she was sleeping and raping her, entering another home and exposing himself in front of a woman, sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot and raping a woman while she was leaving work.

Barnhill has a criminal record in South Carolina dating back to 1989, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Background Check obtained by News13. In August 1989, he was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was given a seven year sentence suspended to four years of probation.

In 1991, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to documents.

Other charges listed in the record are charges and convictions for indecent exposure, DUI and other traffic violations, domestic violence and receiving stolen goods.

In 2010, he was convicted of a sex offender registry violation, according to the documents. He was also convicted of indecent exposure several more times in 2013, 2016, and 2017.

