HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Commencement ceremonies at Horry County Schools’ 10 high schools will take place June 2-3, the district announced on Tuesday.
JUNE 2
- St. James High – 2 p.m., HTC Center, CCU
- Loris High – 6 p.m., LHS gym
- North Myrtle Beach High – 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Convention Center
- Conway High – 7 p.m., HTC Center, CCU
- Myrtle Beach High – 7 p.m., Doug Shaw Stadium
JUNE 3
- Socastee High – 3 p.m., HTC Center, CCU
- Green Sea Floyds High – 6 p.m., GSFHS
- Aynor High – 7 p.m., AHS stadium
- Carolina Forest High – 7 p.m., CFHS gym
- Early College High – 7 p.m., HTC Center, CCU