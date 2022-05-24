HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Commencement ceremonies at Horry County Schools’ 10 high schools will take place June 2-3, the district announced on Tuesday.

JUNE 2

  • St. James High – 2 p.m., HTC Center, CCU
  • Loris High – 6 p.m., LHS gym
  • North Myrtle Beach High – 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Convention Center
  • Conway High – 7 p.m., HTC Center, CCU
  • Myrtle Beach High – 7 p.m., Doug Shaw Stadium

JUNE 3

  • Socastee High – 3 p.m., HTC Center, CCU
  • Green Sea Floyds High – 6 p.m., GSFHS
  • Aynor High – 7 p.m., AHS stadium
  • Carolina Forest High – 7 p.m., CFHS gym
  • Early College High – 7 p.m., HTC Center, CCU