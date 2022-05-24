HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Commencement ceremonies at Horry County Schools’ 10 high schools will take place June 2-3, the district announced on Tuesday.

JUNE 2

St. James High – 2 p.m., HTC Center, CCU

Loris High – 6 p.m., LHS gym

North Myrtle Beach High – 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Conway High – 7 p.m., HTC Center, CCU

Myrtle Beach High – 7 p.m., Doug Shaw Stadium

JUNE 3