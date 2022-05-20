HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Government has shared information about early voting ahead of the June primaries.

This comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that set rules for early voting.

The county posted the early voting information on the Horry County Government Facebook page. The post says In-person Absentee Voting has been replaced with a two-week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would on Election Day.

The post says early voting for the June primaries starts Tuesday and ends June 10. Locations are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting locations are not open on Saturdays or Sundays.

Locations in Horry County include the voter’s registration and elections office, North Strand Recreation Center, South Strand Recreation Center, and the Carolina Forest Library.

Voters are asked to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

Primary voting takes place June 14 in South Carolina. Early voting for any races that turn to runoffs after the primaries will take place June 22 to June 24 at the same times and locations listed above.

There are also changes to the absentee voting laws in South Carolina. A press release on the Horry County Government website states in-person absentee voting is no longer authorized by law. Now, absentee voters will only be able to vote with mail-in ballots before Election Day.

For more information, contact the Horry County Voter’s Registration and Elections Office or visit scvotes.gov.